CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,083,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,832 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.7% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of Visa worth $464,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 966,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $225,898,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.08. The stock had a trading volume of 223,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,191,021. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.82. The company has a market cap of $416.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.20.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.