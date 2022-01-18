CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 246,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $153,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.43.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded up $7.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $538.31. 24,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,270. The stock has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $632.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $626.78. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

