CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,035,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,366 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up 1.0% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.83% of Williams Companies worth $260,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 134,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,299,000. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.