CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 328.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,159 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.60% of Signature Bank worth $98,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBNY. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 176.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 111.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.38.

Shares of SBNY stock traded down $11.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $353.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $146.10 and a twelve month high of $372.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.09 and its 200 day moving average is $287.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.