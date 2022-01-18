CI Investments Inc. Sells 119,292 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,316,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,292 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $113,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIRC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.18. 2,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,650. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.67. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $55.53.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

