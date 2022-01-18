CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Citigroup boosted their target price on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $2,205,718.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries stock opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.