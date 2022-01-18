CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.15 Million Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 412.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

