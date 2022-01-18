CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,459 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in Rollins by 16.2% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 46,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,881,000 after purchasing an additional 505,374 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 423,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,701,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,175,000 after acquiring an additional 59,239 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

