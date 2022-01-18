CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 152 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays cut Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.60.

Shares of MHK opened at $170.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.64 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

