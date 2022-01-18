CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,894,000 after buying an additional 1,219,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,932,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,302,000 after buying an additional 551,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,412,000 after buying an additional 2,081,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,869,000 after buying an additional 599,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,525,000 after buying an additional 647,809 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Truist increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.24.

MRO opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.02. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

