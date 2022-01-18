Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Decreased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 43,486 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for approximately 0.8% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $221,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,620. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.71. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.83.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

