Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $511.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce sales of $511.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $510.00 million and the highest is $513.39 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $485.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,387. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.87.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,893 shares of company stock worth $4,909,130. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 25.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 8.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

