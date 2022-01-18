Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,505 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $30,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $69.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

