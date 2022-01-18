Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 424,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $37,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATO. Argus lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $106.05 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

