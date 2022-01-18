Citigroup Inc. Has $36.27 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 702,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,526 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $36,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 87,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after buying an additional 90,400 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

