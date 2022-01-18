Citigroup Inc. Sells 13,132 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,132 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $32,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in United Rentals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $327.82 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.22 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $348.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.14. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.70.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

