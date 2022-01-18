Citigroup Inc. Sells 22,456 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,456 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $34,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 737,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,679,000 after purchasing an additional 481,072 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 599,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after purchasing an additional 311,372 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,640,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.6% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 211,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,552,000 after acquiring an additional 140,447 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,396,000 after buying an additional 104,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

