Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.79

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 53090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

CLNE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.89.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 768,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 479,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 79,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 44,834 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

