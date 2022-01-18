Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Truist Financial

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 100.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NET. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DZ Bank started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of -142.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.08. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.36, for a total value of $3,727,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $9,100,322.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 652,580 shares of company stock worth $107,096,577 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Cloudflare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Cloudflare by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Cloudflare by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cloudflare by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,604,000 after acquiring an additional 221,982 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

