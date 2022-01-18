Cohort (LON:CHRT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $564.13

Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 564.13 ($7.70) and traded as low as GBX 484.98 ($6.62). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 496.50 ($6.77), with a volume of 17,958 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53. The firm has a market cap of £204.31 million and a PE ratio of 43.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 562.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 564.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Cohort’s payout ratio is 0.98%.

In other news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis bought 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 525 ($7.16) per share, for a total transaction of £2,226 ($3,037.25).

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

