Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COIN. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.20.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total value of $7,105,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total value of $2,619,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 474,685 shares of company stock worth $153,709,523 in the last three months.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $230.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

