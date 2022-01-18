Commerce Bank Acquires New Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 52,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 392,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 509,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 93,624 shares during the period. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 35,258 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $440,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,195,930 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.49.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

