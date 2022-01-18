Commerce Bank Boosts Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in News were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in News by 13.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of News by 303.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of News by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,292,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,386,000 after purchasing an additional 665,970 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of News by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 276,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 486,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.96.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

