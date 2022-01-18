Commerce Bank Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Avnet were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the second quarter worth $1,339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 67.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 26,070 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the second quarter worth $1,592,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 44.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVT shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

