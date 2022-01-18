Commerce Bank Sells 1,405 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 38.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,342 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4,906.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 511,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,798,000 after purchasing an additional 501,261 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,516,000 after purchasing an additional 495,032 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 60.4% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,278,000 after purchasing an additional 357,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,037,000 after purchasing an additional 273,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $131.38 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $119.20 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.21 and a 200-day moving average of $135.58.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

