Commerce Bank Sells 301 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATR opened at $121.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.79. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.37 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

