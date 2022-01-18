Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 123,155 Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,155 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zomedica were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Zomedica by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 139,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 404.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 79,084 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zomedica news, Director Johnny D. Powers purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN ZOM opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.45. Zomedica Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.91.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

