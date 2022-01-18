Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,700 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 263.7% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 58.9% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $1,021,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 68.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,154 shares during the period. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.32. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

