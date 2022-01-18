Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,015,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,456,000 after acquiring an additional 106,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,295,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in EnerSys by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after buying an additional 27,447 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in EnerSys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 819,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,118,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,854,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $80.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

