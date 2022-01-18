Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 50 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth $777,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth $1,049,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 259.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 6.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $296.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,007 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.96, for a total value of $959,112.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,030 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total transaction of $5,496,265.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,446 shares of company stock valued at $59,795,253. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

