Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $306.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.72. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.03 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

LAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.67.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

