Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,564 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Diodes were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 41,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Diodes by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $97.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.39 and its 200 day moving average is $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.05. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $471.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.60 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,172,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $133,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,567 shares of company stock worth $10,687,411. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

