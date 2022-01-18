Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 25,745 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,745 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

UNIT opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 400.03%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.