Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AECOM by 9.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,213,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus boosted their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

NYSE ACM opened at $73.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. AECOM has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $78.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

