Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 25.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 22,045 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 17.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 103.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,240,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 16.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.