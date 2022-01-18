Comparing Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Charter Hall Group and CoreCivic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A CoreCivic -5.73% 5.03% 1.86%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Charter Hall Group and CoreCivic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charter Hall Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 CoreCivic 0 1 0 0 2.00

CoreCivic has a consensus price target of $10.85, suggesting a potential downside of 0.91%. Given CoreCivic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Charter Hall Group and CoreCivic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CoreCivic $1.91 billion 0.69 $54.16 million ($0.89) -12.30

CoreCivic has higher revenue and earnings than Charter Hall Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of CoreCivic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CoreCivic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CoreCivic beats Charter Hall Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, we've carefully curated a $41.8 billion plus diverse portfolio of over 1100 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.8 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, we're powered by the drive to go further.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc. operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities. It provides transportation services to government agencies and TransCoR. The CoreCivic Community segment offers residential reentry centers and gives electronic monitoring case management services. The CoreCivic Properties segment comprises of real estate properties owned by the company that are leased to government agencies. The company was founded by Thomas W. Beasley, T. Don Hutto, and Robert Crants on January 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

