Comparing Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) and Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) and Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.9% of Cue Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Fluidigm shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Fluidigm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cue Health and Fluidigm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Fluidigm 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fluidigm has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.64%. Given Fluidigm’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fluidigm is more favorable than Cue Health.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cue Health and Fluidigm’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fluidigm $138.14 million 1.73 -$53.02 million ($0.90) -3.48

Cue Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluidigm.

Profitability

This table compares Cue Health and Fluidigm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Health N/A N/A N/A Fluidigm -49.54% -43.70% -17.12%

Summary

Fluidigm beats Cue Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc. is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc. is headquartered in San Diego.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents. The company was founded by Stephen R. Quake and Gajus V. Worthington on May 19, 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

