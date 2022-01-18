Comparing EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) & Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) and Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EnQuest and Salzgitter, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnQuest 0 0 2 0 3.00 Salzgitter 2 5 2 0 2.00

EnQuest currently has a consensus price target of $0.29, suggesting a potential downside of 5.00%. Salzgitter has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 570.59%. Given Salzgitter’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Salzgitter is more favorable than EnQuest.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EnQuest and Salzgitter’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnQuest $865.65 million 0.59 -$625.80 million N/A N/A Salzgitter $8.10 billion 0.32 -$316.87 million $0.95 4.47

Salzgitter has higher revenue and earnings than EnQuest.

Profitability

This table compares EnQuest and Salzgitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnQuest N/A N/A N/A Salzgitter 4.87% 14.70% 4.91%

Risk and Volatility

EnQuest has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salzgitter has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Salzgitter beats EnQuest on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnQuest

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products. The Mannesmann segment comprises of line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, precision tubes, and stainless steel tubes. The Trading segment focuses on tightly-knit European sales network, as well as trading companies and agencies worldwide that ensure that the Salzgitter Group’s products and services are marketed efficiently. The Technology segment consists of filling and packing technology segment, including special machinery engineering for shoe manufacturing and elastomer production. The company was founded on September 6, 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

