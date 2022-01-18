Comparing EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) & American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.7% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of EPR Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EPR Properties and American Campus Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 0 3 1 1 2.60 American Campus Communities 0 2 4 0 2.67

EPR Properties currently has a consensus target price of $57.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.27%. American Campus Communities has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.10%. Given EPR Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EPR Properties is more favorable than American Campus Communities.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EPR Properties and American Campus Communities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties $414.66 million 8.59 -$131.73 million $0.13 366.18 American Campus Communities $870.58 million 8.89 $72.80 million $0.13 427.77

American Campus Communities has higher revenue and earnings than EPR Properties. EPR Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Campus Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. American Campus Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. EPR Properties pays out 2,307.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Campus Communities pays out 1,446.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EPR Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. EPR Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares EPR Properties and American Campus Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties 7.25% 1.29% 0.55% American Campus Communities 2.17% 0.55% 0.23%

Risk & Volatility

EPR Properties has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Campus Communities has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels. The Education segment comprises of investments in public charter schools. The company was founded by Peter C. Brown on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access. The On-Campus Participating Properties segment comprises of on-campus properties which are operated under long-term ground or facility leases with university systems. The Development Services segment includes development and construction management services that the company provides through taxable real estate investment trust subsidiaries for third-party owners. The Property Management Services segment covers marketing, leasing administration, facilities maintenance, business administration, accounts payable, accounts receivable, financial reporting, capital projects, and residence life student development. The company was founded by William C. Bayless Jr. in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

