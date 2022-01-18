Comparing HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) & People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) and HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.2% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares People’s United Financial and HomeTrust Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s United Financial 31.40% 8.50% 0.99% HomeTrust Bancshares 12.85% 9.02% 1.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares People’s United Financial and HomeTrust Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s United Financial $2.31 billion 3.97 $219.60 million $1.53 14.00 HomeTrust Bancshares $158.55 million 3.35 $15.53 million $1.24 26.22

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than HomeTrust Bancshares. People’s United Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomeTrust Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for People’s United Financial and HomeTrust Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score People’s United Financial 0 5 0 0 2.00 HomeTrust Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

People’s United Financial currently has a consensus target price of $18.45, indicating a potential downside of 13.87%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than HomeTrust Bancshares.

Dividends

People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. HomeTrust Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. People’s United Financial pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HomeTrust Bancshares pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. People’s United Financial has raised its dividend for 28 consecutive years and HomeTrust Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. People’s United Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats HomeTrust Bancshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations. The Retail Banking segment comprises consumer lending and non-institutional trust services. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, CT.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public. The company was founded on July 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Asheville, NC.

