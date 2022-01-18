Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.77.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $225.70. 17,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,070. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.70 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.04. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

