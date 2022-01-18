Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,803,017,000 after purchasing an additional 475,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,231,000 after acquiring an additional 658,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,502,434,000 after acquiring an additional 487,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $183.26. 20,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.33. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 194.06%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.