Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $913,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cummins were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 48.1% in the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 61,375 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.50.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI traded down $4.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.94. 8,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,370. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.38 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

