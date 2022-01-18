Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.41. 24,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,890. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.46.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

