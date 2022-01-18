Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,320 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,585,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,257,000 after purchasing an additional 176,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 139.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 616,722 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $23,945,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 39.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,985,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,896,000 after acquiring an additional 842,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRK opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.33. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

