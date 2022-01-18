Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Up to $8.89

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $9.20. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 8,880 shares changing hands.

CRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $82,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

