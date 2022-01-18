Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Up to $8.89

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $9.20. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 8,880 shares changing hands.
CRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $82,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
