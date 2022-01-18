Concord Wealth Partners Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,871 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.4% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CMC Financial Group lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 7,370 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.

Shares of MSFT opened at $310.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $212.03 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

