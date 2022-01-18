Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period.

PEJ opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.55. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

