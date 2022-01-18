Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Acquires 97,688 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,922,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,688 shares during the period. E.W. Scripps comprises approximately 1.8% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 2.33% of E.W. Scripps worth $34,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 25.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 81.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 15.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 62,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other E.W. Scripps news, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $197,861.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $114,194.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSP traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.98. 1,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,350. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.90. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $555.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.80 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.97%.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

