Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 456 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 609.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.66. The stock had a trading volume of 105,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.59 and a 200 day moving average of $245.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.65.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

